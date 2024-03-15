“Mighty Mouse as a commentator please” - Fans call for Demetrious Johnson to join ONE Championship’s broadcast booth

ONE Championship fans want to see P4P great Demetrious Johnson go from the Circle to the broadcast booth.

Johnson, who still sits as the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion, scored a second-straight win over division staple Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 to close out their iconic trilogy. Since then, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has been focusing on his family and a variety of ventures outside of the fight game, but that hasn’t stopped the multi-time world titleholder from offering his expertise on some of ONE’s most intriguing fights.

Recently, on his YouTube channel, Johnson offered his take on the incredible ONE 165 headliner between ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and three-division K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa in Tokyo.

“Check out MMA legend Demetrious Johnson breaking down Superlek’s distance management 🧠🧐”

ONE Championship fans were so impressed with DJ’s breakdown that many of them called for him to become part of the promotion’s official broadcast team. A few of the reactions, read:

“Watch him break down anyone on the film, one of the best minds in MMA.”

“We want Mighty Mouse as a commentator please”

“Get this man into the broadcast booth asap”

Will we see Demetrious Johnson return to the Circle in 2024?

After dominating the UFC for the better part of a decade, Demetrious Johnson made his ONE debut in 2019 and earned three straight wins en route to becoming the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix champion. That led him to then-world champion Adriano Moraes at ONE on TNT 1, kickstarting what may be the most iconic trilogy in ONE history.

Johnson came up short in their inaugural meeting but bounced back 18 months later, dispatching Moraes with a highlight-reel-worthy flying knee in the fourth round of their rematch. Wrapping up their trio of fights with a decisive unanimous decision victory in Denver’s 1stBank Center.

Whether or not we see ‘Mighty Mouse’ return to the Circle is still uncertain, but it’s safe to say that there’s always an opening for him at the broadcast table.