"Mike is now Cus D’Amato" - Francis Ngannou's intense body-shot training session with Mike Tyson has fans abuzz

Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson have bonded quite well after forming a student-coach relationship. Ngannou is set to compete in a crossover boxing match with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on October 28.

After Ngannou expressed the desire to learn from boxing greats like Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis in an interview, ‘Iron’ Mike responded in kind and agreed to train the Cameroonian.

The skill gap between Fury and Ngannou is huge considering the difference in their experience. However, coaching under a genius like Mike Tyson will probably make a huge difference in Ngannou’s chances on October 28.

Recently, a video of Mike Tyson teaching body punch technique to the former UFC heavyweight champion was posted on Top Rank Boxing’s ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handle.

Watch it below:

Expand Tweet

The video generated discussions about a variety of topics among the fight fans. Some fans pointed out the explosiveness and perfection of Mike Tyson’s technique. Meanwhile, other fans raised concerns over the lack of speed and flow in Ngannou’s striking. Here are some comments that caught our attention:

@some_bald commented:

“Mike is now Cus D’Amato.”

@vintageroyall commented:

“Mike still got that power.”

@Kinglid131 stated:

"He got the power but he ain’t got that snap!”

Fan reactions to Mike Tyson training Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou is confident that Tyson Fury will hit the canvas when they fight

Upon learning that Francis Ngannou was training with Mike Tyson, ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury opined that he would be able to beat Ngannou irrespective of who he trained with. 'Predator' was asked to give his take on Fury’s opinion in an interview with TMZ Sports. Ngannou stated:

“What doesn’t matter, is what he is saying. Because what matters is what’s going to happen in Saudi [Arabia]...and in Saudi, he’s going to hit the canvas. I’m gonna tell you that.”

He added:

“He’s good at coming back up. We’re going to find out how he is but he’s going to hit that canvas.”

Watch the full interview below:

Francis Ngannou has displayed devastating power in his MMA career. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury has a proven ability to come back after getting seriously hurt in the past. It will be interesting to see who prevails on the night of the fight in Riyadh.