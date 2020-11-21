Mike Perry admits that he will have no coaching experience in his corner for UFC 255 fight with Tim Means

At a recent UFC media scrum, welterweight contender Mike Perry weighed in on his much-discussed decision to not have professional coaches in his corner for his upcoming fight against Tim Means.

Perry, who faces Means at UFC 255 this weekend, has admitted that he won’t have any professional coaching experience in his corner for the fight.

However, the popular welterweight KO artist added that the individuals he has chosen to be in his corner are primarily there to provide him moral support.

“This is all me, this is what I do – ‘Platinum Martial Arts…I’ve got the love of my life; that’s the most important thing to me. That’s motivational and, I guess, moral support, you know? I just want those people closest to me, the people that I feel are important to me, to be the ones who deserve to sit by me and watch me try to do something special.”

Additionally, Mike Perry asserted that his corner will consist of his pregnant girlfriend Latory Gonzalez and a friend of his named Matthew.

Perry also noted that Alex Nicholson, who previously competed in the UFC and now fights in the PFL (Professional Fighters League), may be in his corner at UFC 255.

Referring to Matthew as a 'good guy', Perry added that Matthew has helped him and his girlfriend Gonzalez out ahead of UFC 255.

Speaking about Matthew and Nicholson, Perry said the following:

“He knows my boy Alex, and me and Alex have been working to be in the corner this weekend and whatever. I don’t know what’s going on with that, but I wanted to give my buddy an opportunity, and I’m gonna go to work on Saturday – me and the team.” (*Quotes courtesy: MMA Junkie)

Additionally, Perry suggested that Matthew knows a few things about fighting but isn’t too experienced in the fight game, particularly at the elite level in the UFC.

Advertisement

He continued, however, that he’s now brought Matthew into the combat sports world. Perry added that he likes bringing people into the realm of the fight game.

The pregnant Gonzalez cornered Perry in his last fight, a unanimous decision victory over Mickey Gall in June 2020.

Perry pointed this out. He added that prior to the Gall fight, his girlfriend had no experience cornering a fighter, but now both she and their unborn son already have a UFC win on their resume as Perry’s corner people.

We head into the corner of Mike Perry. #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/2KPOMrSeio — UFC (@ufc) June 28, 2020

Could Darren Till be Mike Perry’s next fight?

Advertisement

MMA stalwart Mike Perry’s longtime rival Darren Till was briefly rumored to have been added to the former’s corner for the UFC 255 fight. Till had offered to pay $5,000 for the opportunity to be in Perry’s corner for the fight.

However, Perry and Till eventually reignited their feud on social media, and even went as far as insinuating they’d fight one another inside the octagon.

Perry emphasized that he would move up from welterweight to middleweight to fight Till. Considering that, should he beat Tim Means at UFC 255, a potential fight against Till could be on the horizon for Perry.