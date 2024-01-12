Mike Perry calls Hunter Campbell live on air for UFC 300 slot vs. Nate Diaz, UFC exec reacts - "He's not dumb, man"

UFC 300 is slated to be one of the biggest events in MMA this year, and Mike Perry wants to be a part of it. On a recent podcast, the former UFC star called up UFC CBO Hunter Campbell and asked to be matched up against Nate Diaz for the promotion's milestone event.

For context, Diaz recently took to social media and revealed that he was meant to headline the UFC 200 event in July 2016 opposite Conor McGregor. However, that fight failed to materialize, and Amanda Nunes vs. Meisha Tate ultimately headlined the event. Diaz is now targeting a main-event fight on the UFC 300 card in April.

Expand Tweet

Considering that Diaz doesn't have a viable opponent, Perry recently volunteered to take on the Stockton slugger at UFC 300 and even took the first step toward making it happen.

During a recent episode of Overdogs Podcast, Perry called up Campbell live-on-air and asked him about a potential Diaz fight. He said:

"Nate Diaz says there’s no one to fight on UFC 300. I’m saying me and Nate, y’all could bring me back for a little purse and then throw in the PPV points, and then we could have a great show for UFC 300."

The UFC CBO replied:

"I’ve got a better idea. Why don’t your guys talk to f**king Nate and get him to go over and fight you there [BKFC]?... [After Perry explains why Diaz isn't keen on bare-knuckle boxing] He's not dumb, man."

Catch Hunter Campbell's exchange with Mike Perry below (28:27):

Eddie Alvarez explains why Mike Perry is so successful as a bare-knuckle boxer

Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez recently discussed his BKFC fight against Mike Perry and explained why 'Platinum' has found success as a bare-knuckle boxer.

Perry competed in the UFC from 2016 to 2021 and racked up a less-than-impressive record of 7-8. He later signed with the BKFC and soon became the face of the bare-knuckle boxing promotion.

'Platinum' notably holds wins over high-profile combat sports stars like Michael 'Venom' Page and Luke Rockhold. In his last fight, he defeated Alvarez at BKFC 56 via second-round TKO.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, 'The Underground King' praised Perry for his durability and said:

"His durability... He's a hard guy to put down. It's gonna be hard to even get a standing eight against him, he's a battle-axe and he's like a f**king zombie...The shots I hit him with a bare fist, almost a hundred percent of the time, put most guys down."

Expand Tweet