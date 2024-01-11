Updated UFC 300 fight card: Here is what the UFC's landmark card looks like after Dana White's latest additions

UFC 300 officially has five fights confirmed by Dana White, including an intriguing women’s world title matchup.

On April 13, the UFC will reach a historic milestone when UFC 300 goes down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The MMA community has been promised an unforgettable fight card, but, at the moment, fans want more than what’s been announced.

UFC CEO White started by announcing the following three fights - Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage, Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling, and Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandr Rakic (main card). Although those matchups are entertaining, fans seem more focused on the main event and co-main event.

Earlier this week, White confirmed he would reveal another fight for UFC 300. Following a slight postponement, he announced Zhang Weili would defend her women’s strawweight title against Chinese compatriot Yan Xiaonan in the April 13 co-main event.

Zhang vs. Yan was met with mixed reactions, as fans hoped UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira would be featured in White’s latest announcement. With that said, the all-Chinese title fight has the potential to be one of the greatest women’s fights of all time.

The MMA community is beginning to become frustrated with the 300th UFC numbered event, potentially due to how stacked UFC 299 is. Luckily, there is still time for White and the matchmakers to silence the doubters by continuing to establish another must-see fight card.

Watch Dana White announce Zhang vs. Yan below:

Nate Diaz calls for UFC 300 main event fight

The primary concern for UFC 300 is the lack of star power available for a main event. With fighters like Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya likely unavailable, fans have questioned who is worthy of headlining the historic event on April 13.

Earlier today, Nate Diaz created a boost of energy for the upcoming spectacle by sharing the following message with the poster for his canceled rematch against McGregor, which was initially scheduled for the UFC 200 main event in July 2016:

“I was supposed to headline UFC200 Headline UFC300 would be better”

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 would be the perfect main event for April 13. Unfortunately, the possibility of that happening is low, as McGregor announced he’s fighting Michael Chandler in June, and Diaz is connected to reports for a boxing match against Jorge Masvidal.

