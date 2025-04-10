Mike Perry calls out "losers" Darren Till and Dillon Danis for Dirty Boxing clash, fans react: "Look, it's Jake Paul's son"

Fans reacted to Mike Perry calling out Darren Till and Dillon Danis for a fight with his promotion, Dirty Boxing.

Ad

Earlier this week, reports surfaced about the Global Fight League canceling its first two events, strengthening the odds of them going out of business without showcasing a single event.

Perry, a co-owner of Dirty Boxing and superstar of Bare Knuckle Fighting Promotions, reacted to the news by calling out Danis, who was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson under the GFL, and Till:

"Which of you two losers @darrentill2@dillondanis wants the smoke @DirtyBoxing_ , come to the table , we book it, [Chef Emoji]( that’s me cooking ) cuz I know you don’t want that @bareknucklefc"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans had various reactions to Perry's callouts on Twitter, including the following people saying:

"Oh sh*t shots fired!"

"Respectfully, I think you can take them both the same night"

"Look, it's jake pauls son"

"You forgot Tony Ferguson, you should fight him in dirty boxing !"

Fan comments

Expand Tweet

Ad

Darren Till accuses Mike Perry of "pricing himself out" of a fight against him with Misfits Boxing

On January 18, Darren Till fought under the Misfits Boxing banner for the first time, defeating short-notice replacement opponent Anthony Taylor by sixth-round knockout.

Earlier this week, Till took to Twitter and accused Mike Perry of asking for too much money for them to fight with Misfits:

Ad

"On my children’s life, I will fight Perry for a nice sum of money let’s say minimum $350,000 if it makes him happy etc…Perry is asking for crazy amounts of money to MisFits to fight me, scared. Stop pricing yourself out you little dummy or tell Malki because I’ll terror him as well!"

Ad

Till continued:

"Here is the deal…I will fight you anywhere at anytime, I am thinking summer Echo Arena… (Liverpool) Let’s do it! I am sick to death of having this back & forth with you. I simply want to fight you because you are sh*t & such easy money for me you dope of a man. Hurry up and respond to me & MisFits."

Ad

Darren Till and Mike Perry, both UFC veterans, have a history as rivals. A video of the fighters once went viral of Perry asking Till to "spar." The latter thought Perry said "spa," creating an awkward interaction.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.