“Scratch his eyes out” - Mike Perry threatens Darren Till over sexually inappropriate comments about his wife

Mike Perry revealed why he wants to fight Darren Till.

In 2018, Perry and Till came face-to-face and exchanged words, leading to a hilarious conversation where the words “spar” and “spa” were mixed up. Since then, the former UFC fighters have continuously voiced their interest in fighting each other, with fans also wanting the matchup to materialize.

Earlier today, Ariel Helwani did an interview with Mike Perry to discuss why he wants to fight Darren Till. ‘Platinum’ revealed Till crossed the line in 2020 by making comments about his wife. Perry had this to say:

“We just want to fight because I want to punch him for things he said in the past, but he has grown up a lot as well as I have…Yes [I hate him] because of his raw dog comment…Yeah, he said something about raw dogging my bird, my new bird, or whatever, and I wanna scratch his eyes out…I don’t let grudges die.”

Mike Perry last fought under the UFC banner in April 2021, losing a unanimous decision against Daniel Rodriguez. Since then, Perry has become a bare-knuckle boxing superstar by securing BKFC wins against Michael ‘Venum’ Page, Julian Lane, and Luke Rockhold.

Meanwhile, Darren Till asked for his UFC release following a third-round submission loss against Dricus Du Plessis. It’s unclear what’s next for Till, but he seems to be searching for the perfect super-fight in any combat sport.

Is Mike Perry fighting Logan Paul in a boxing match this weekend?

On October 14, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will go toe-to-toe in a six-round boxing match for the co-main event of “The Prime Card.” Since Danis pulled out of a fight against KSI earlier this year, Mike Perry was selected as his backup against Paul. This also led to a faceoff between Perry and Paul.

Unfortunately for Perry, Danis has arrived in Manchester, England, and doesn’t seem to be pulling out of his highly-anticipated fight. With that said, there are still several days left for something crazy to happen.

Regardless of what happens, Perry is expected to return to bare-knuckle boxing later this year or early 2024.