Mike Perry unveils interesting path to still being involved in Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul clash after Danis arrives in UK for boxing clash 

Although Dillon Danis has already arrived in Manchester for his October 14 boxing clash with Logan Paul, his potential replacement, Mike Perry, still believes he has a part to play in the highly publicized influencer boxing affair.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'Platinum' explained that he is still hard at work as if he is the one that'd be lacing up against 'The Maverick' at the AO Arena.

For context, Danis has a reputation for pulling out of fights at most inopportune moments. Earlier this year, 'El Jefe' pulled out of his scheduled fight with social media star KSI, forcing the influencer to scramble for a late replacement.

Mike Perry seems convinced that the jiu-jitsu star will keep up with his shenanigans in the UK. During the interview, he said:

"[I'm] preparing for a fight like normal. Like I'm the one fighting. Everyone has been telling me I'm the one fighting. My coach is on it, my manager is on it... They told me all the way up until the point where if Danis gets in the ring, answers the bell, and walks out of the ring to say he was there and he showed up, I would still get in the ring, and I'd fight Logan."

Catch Mike Perry's comments below:

Furthermore, the former UFC star joked that he'd even be willing to corner Danis, given that the Bellator fighter had a hard time finding a team for his canceled scrap with KSI.

Dillon Danis goes after "Karen" Logan Paul for the lawsuit against him

Dillon Danis' incessant harassment against Logan Paul's fiance, Nina Agdal, online has landed him in a slew of legal trouble. The consequences for his trolling reached its zenith as the Danish model succeeded in getting a temporary restraining order against him earlier in September.

However, 'El Jefe' is furious at 'The Maverick' for involving the law in their feud. During a promotional segment for their fight on DAZN BOXING, he explained how he thinks the social media star should have gone about settling their differences.

"You can't deny the truth. He is trying to deny the truth by suing me and silencing me like a Karen, like a p***y. He should've handled it with me in the ring or handle[d] it with me in the streets, not with the law. No one will respect someone that goes to the law."

Catch Dillon Danis' comments below (1:43):