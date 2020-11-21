Mike Perry continued to joke around at staredown with Tim Means after missing weight for UFC 255 bout

UFC welterweight star Mike Perry continued joking at the weigh-in staredown with his opponent Tim Means ahead of their UFC 255 bout.

Perry approached Means for their staredown and appeared to be bobbing and weaving, as both fighters attempted to stare into the other’s eyes.

Mike Perry faced several ups and downs ahead of UFC 255

Mike Perry is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining fighters in the sport of MMA today.

Perry is considered to be a powerful striker with an ever-evolving grappling game as well, who is known for his high-risk aggressive style of fighting.

'Platinum' was all set to compete in the biggest fight of his career at UFC 255, going up against former UFC welterweight champion and Mixed Martial Arts legend Robbie Lawler.

Unfortunately, Lawler was forced to withdraw from his UFC 255 fight against Perry owing to injury issues.

The UFC subsequently roped in Tim Means to replace Lawler and fight Perry at UFC 255.

Although the bout against Means wouldn’t be as high-profile as that against Lawler, it’s an all-important clash for Perry regardless.

Perry has lately noted that he aims to ascend to the next level in his UFC run, and a win over a welterweight veteran like Means would undoubtedly do wonders for the young fighter’s career.

Given the significance of his UFC 255 matchup against Tim Means, the vast majority of MMA fans and experts were rather surprised to see Perry underestimating his weight cut ahead of the fight.

Perry has lately been the recipient of a considerable amount of criticism from fans and experts alike, after videos of him consuming fast food items ahead of his weight cut gained traction on social media.

The fast food items Perry appeared to be consuming are believed to be detrimental to an athlete’s weight-cutting ability.

Mike Perry has posted videos eating burgers, pizzas and brownies ahead of a 25lbs weight cut in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/aYyH58DpjV — Current MMA (@current_mma) November 10, 2020

Mike Perry missed weight at UFC 255

As we’d previously reported, Mike Perry failed to make the 171-pound welterweight limit for his non-title bout against Tim Means at UFC 255. Perry weighed in at 175.5 pounds.

Certain sections of the MMA world have been asserting that Perry’s failure to make weight should not come as a surprise to anyone.

That’s likely due to the fact that Perry had been quite vocal on social media ahead of the weigh-ins with regard to him potentially missing weight.

In fact, Perry’s weight cut was so challenging that he had sent out a series of tweets indicating that he might quit the sport of MMA.