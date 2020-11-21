UFC welterweight star Mike Perry has missed weight for his UFC 255 fight against Tim Means by over four pounds.

Perry weighed in at 175.5 pounds, which is 4.5 pounds over the non-championship weight limit in a professional MMA bout. The weight limit for championship bouts in the welterweight division is 170 pounds, whereas non-championship bouts allow fighters to weigh in at 171 pounds.

Perry stepped on the scales ahead of his all-important clash against Means at UFC 255, but failed to weigh in under the 171-pound weight limit. Whilst still on the scales, Perry executed a dab after weighing in and then proceeded to step away.

🙈



Mike Perry finally weighs in.



Platinum Perry misses weight by over four pounds for #UFC255 and drops the dab.#OpenMat pic.twitter.com/9ICOMki5lx — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 20, 2020

Mike Perry had a tough weight cut ahead of UFC 255

As we’d previously reported, Mike Perry considered quitting the sport ahead of his upcoming fight against Tim Means at UFC 255.

Perry has been quite vocal about the fact that he has been experiencing a considerable amount of difficulty in cutting down to make the welterweight weight limit for his fight at UFC 255.

'Platinum' sent out a series of tweets, whereby he mentioned that he tried to ask the UFC to give him a fight at middleweight (185 pounds). However, that didn’t come to fruition.

Additionally, Perry noted that he still had six pounds of weight to cut before he hit the scales. He added that it may not sound hard, given the fact that he’d already shed several pounds, but shedding the last six pounds is tougher than the first 14.

Mike Perry will have to forfeit 30 percent of his fight purse at UFC 255 to Tim Means

Advertisement

As noted, Mike Perry has failed to make the 171-pound welterweight weight limit for his non-title bout against Tim Means.

Mike Perry has posted videos eating burgers, pizzas and brownies ahead of a 25lbs weight cut in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/aYyH58DpjV — Current MMA (@current_mma) November 10, 2020

Considering that, Perry will now have to forfeit 30 percent of his UFC 255 fight purse. The 30 percent amount will now be awarded to his opponent Means.