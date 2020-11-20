Mike Perry hints at quitting the sport during brutal weight cut for UFC 255: 'It's death to me'

To say that Mike Perry can be too candid at times would, unfortunately, be an accurate statement.

His no-filter honesty been known to attract heavy scrutiny and while it has to led to him being revered as a cult favorite, he does also invite criticism aplenty.

This time, however, Perry has tweeted out while enduring a nasty weight cut ahead of his fight against Tim Means at UFC 255.

In his tweets, Perry claimed that he was 177 currently, but couldn't put himself through hell to cut the final 6 pounds needed to make weight ahead of tonight's weigh-ins.

In fact, the welterweight even went as far as claiming that he was ready to quit the sport of MMA and 'lay the gloves down'.

I have always talked trash during weight cuts so that if I couldn’t make it I could say I told y’all I wasn’t sure. Maybe I’ve outgrown this. I did try to ask for a fight at 185 but maybe I just don’t have it anymore. I’m so thankful to all the kind people at the @ufc 🙏🏻 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

Can’t believe I’ve even been here this long. Maybe I should just lay the gloves down. I don’t want it. I’m just in over my head with this weight. I was just 189 and now I’m 177 and I can’t sweat. I ran with a nice sauna suit , got in the portable sauna for 15 minutes , nothing — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

So easy for people to sit there and say shit but I swear I feel like anyone saying I’m weak for this doesn’t cut weight. It’s death to me. I’m dying already and have 6 more lbs to go. I know it doesn’t sound like a lot but it’s harder than the first 14. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

Perry also remarked that he had initially campaigned for a fight in middleweight but hinted that it was unsuccessful.

The fighter also took a shot at fans who were criticising him, claiming that cutting weight was a torturous ordeal that had to be exprienced in order to be understood.

Mike Perry expected to face Tim Means at UFC 255

Mike Perry won his last fight in the UFC in June against Mickey Gall via a unanimous decision.

The win got him a fight against former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 255.

Lawler, however, had to pull out of the fight due to an injury and was replaced by another veteran in the shape of Tim Means to square off against Perry.

Whether the fight happens now or not remains to be seen.