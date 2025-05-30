Ex-UFC star Mike Perry discusses potential rematch against Jake Paul, reveals conditions that would make him accept

Mike Perry recently opened up about a potential rematch against Jake Paul and disclosed conditions that would make him consider accepting the fight. Perry made it known that he is open to any form of combat, but the preparation time would be a deciding factor.

Paul and Perry headlined a boxing event last July, which saw the YouTuber-turned-boxer earn a decisive sixth-round TKO win over the former UFC star. The bout materialized on short notice as 'The Problem Child' had been scheduled to fight Mike Tyson, but the boxing legend was forced to withdraw and their Netflix bout was rescheduled to November.

In his latest appearance on Pound 4 Pound, Perry expressed interest in fighting Paul again and proposed other forms of combat including MMA, bare knuckle boxing and even his new Dirty Boxing promotion.

'Platinum' mentioned that if 'The Problem Child' only agrees to a boxing bout, he would want a full training camp as opposed to their short notice bout last year. He said:

"If we made it a street fight and it was bare knuckle and I could make it dirty. They won't do the bare knuckle... With boxing gloves? Okay, give me 12 weeks. Three-and-a-half weeks, I stepped in for Mike Tyson and fought July 20th. My rib got crunched pretty good a week before... The first thing Jake was able to hit was that rib and he broke it. To prepare for a boxing match, which is different from bare knuckle, I needed more than three-and-a-half weeks."

Mike Perry says Jake Paul isn't given enough credit for his boxing skills

Mike Perry also said that he believes Jake Paul hasn't been given enough credit for his boxing skills due to his rise to fame being an influencer and YouTuber.

In the aforementioned appearance, Perry mentioned that Paul has used his resources well and ensured he has the best training possible for his development and career:

"Jake's good. Jake's pretty good. Nobody will give him credit, that's fine. I'd like to get a better chance to take it from him. He's consistent with his camp. He's paying his camp well. He's got the best training that he can buy with his money around him."

