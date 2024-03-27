Mike Perry doubles down on beating up Jake Paul like "taxi drivers" with a one-word reaction

BKFC star and former UFC fighter Mike Perry has doubled down on his callout of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Perry recently sat down for an interview with TMZ Sports. During it, 'Platinum' touched upon various topics, like his upcoming fight and the difference between an MMA fight and a bare-knuckle bout.

At one point, Perry spoke about Paul and challenged him to a street fight, providing 'The Problem Child' manages to defeat Mike Tyson in their upcoming encounter.

The 32-year-old criticised the credibility of Paul's boxing opponents and claimed that he would make light work of the the 27-year-old if they ever competed in a fight:

"Jake man, definitely issuing you a challenge. If you get through Mike Tyson, test yourself for real and let's have a street fight... I'd like to say I'm beating him as fast as he's beating these taxi drivers, especially bare-knuckle. I'll hurt him and he'll cry and run away and cower in the corner in the fetal position."

Check out Mike Perry's comments on fighting Jake Paul from the 9:35 mark below:

MMA Junkie uploaded a post on Instagram in collaboration with Perry, which contained the fighter's statement from the TMZ Sports interview.

Perry left a one-word comment on the post:

"True."

Check out the screenshot of Mike Perry's comments on the Instagram post below:

Mike Perry reacts to MMA Junkie's Instagram post

When are Jake Paul and Mike Perry competing next?

Jake Paul's next outing will take place on July 20, when he will share the squared circle with boxing royalty Mike Tyson. The event will be held at the At&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be streamed live on Netflix.

The fight announcement has recieved a lot of backlash from the public due to the huge age difference between the two participants.

Mike Perry, on the other hand, is scheduled to compete against Thiago Alves at BKFC: Knucklemania IV. The event will take place on April 27 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

'Platinum' is currently undefeated in his bare-knuckle boxing career with a 4-0 record. So, it will be interesting to see whether he will continue his incredible run in the sport come fight night or not.