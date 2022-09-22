"I don't know if he sees himself having a chance against me" - Mike Perry explains why Nate Diaz is unlikely to accept bare-knuckle fight against him

With Nate Diaz's time with the UFC coming to an end and answers to his next destination still up in the air, Mike Perry has spoken about the MMA veteran, explaining why he believes the Stockton native will avoid fighting him in bare-knuckle boxing.

'Platinum' parted ways with the UFC following his decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez last year. Despite winning four of his opening five fights with the promotion, the hype surrounding the 170lber quickly died down. Although some fans were still invested, his 7-9 record with the company was less than impressive.

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Mike Perry opened up on why he believes Nate Diaz wouldn't dare take a fight against him inside the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ring.

"He's [Diaz] still got a lot of gas left in the tank, he's still interested in some big fights in his career and I think that's what it's about. If he wants to accept the challenge [and] challenge himself, he loves to box, I know he likes jiu-jitsu too, so I don't know if it's something that he would be fully interested in because, you know, without jiu-jitsu against me and just boxing, I don't know if he sees himself having a chance against me in the bare-knuckle boxing ring."

Nate Diaz bowed out of the UFC in fairy-tale fashion. At UFC 279, he earned his ninth submission victory inside the octagon against fellow veteran Tony Ferguson.

Meanwhile, controversial 31-year-old Perry has enjoyed success since his exit from mixed martial arts, competing in both boxing and bare-knuckle fighting in that time. His 2-0 record in BKFC puts him on the brink of a title shot, but a superfight against the younger Diaz brother will most likely be of more interest to the welterweight.

Check out what Mike Perry had to say about facing the MMA legend in the video below:

Will Nate Diaz move to BKFC?

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is a surging combat sports company that showcases some of the greatest blood-bath brawls that you'll see in this day and age.

With just boxing allowed, it seems like the perfect fit for somebody of Nate Diaz's ability. With that said, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the former UFC title challenger make the jump over to BKFC, especially after the promotion's president, David Feldman, expressed interest in signing the Stockton star.

While it's unclear what the legendary figure will do next, a one-fight deal to compete in professional bare-knuckle boxing against somebody of Mike Perry's popularity could be high on the star's list.

