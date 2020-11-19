UFC welterweight contender Mike Perry denied allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-wife Danielle Nickerson. Nickerson accused the fighter of physically assaulting her 'a handful of times' after the duo got married.

Last month, as reported by the MMAJunkie, Nickerson accused that Mike Perry “ground-and-pounded” her in their home in Orlando, Florida. This caused Nickerson to flee her house, only to be picked up by Perry's mother Sabra Young.

Perry reportedly followed the duo to his mother's house, causing Young to call 911 - a call which has now been released to the public.

Denying the allegations, Perry said:

"Yes, I deny the allegations. Our relationship – if you wanna call it that – had its ups and downs, and it’s long past due. We’ve been legally divorced, and there’s just nothing really to back what she is saying.

"I did not assault her - that night. I don’t believe that necessarily those allegations were made about the night that 911 call took place.

The night that took place, what happened was Danielle just went over to my mother’s house, and I went over to talk to my mother to tell (Danielle) to come outside and speak to me. My mom said ‘No!’ and I was like, ‘What the heck? Can we have a conversation?'"

Speaking specifically about his mother and their relationship, Perry said:

"My mom is a savage. I’ve never disrespected my mother – that night only. And that was by revving my engine, and I drove across her grass. So she called the cops on me.

"She’s always been over-dramatic and acting up since her and my dad had me. My dad was a wild dude, so she always expected something from me. That’s probably one of the reasons why I never disrespected my mother ever."

Mike Perry takes on Tim Means at UFC 255

Mike Perry looks on during his welterweight bout

Mike Perry is due to take on Tim Means this upcoming Saturday at UFC 255. The American is 2-3 in his last five fights in the division and will be hoping a win helps him break into the Top 15 of the division.

Perry will once again be cornered by his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez.