Mike Perry issues heartwarming statement after UFC 255 loss to Tim Means

Mike Perry has taken to his official social media account to issue a statement after his UFC 255 loss to Tim Means.

Perry lost an entertaining back-and-forth three-round war to Means. The popular welterweight KO artist has now put forth a tweet, thanking the UFC. "Platinum" Perry’s tweet read as follows.

“Thank you @ufc for everything. You guys always looking out. Everybody have happy holidays !”

Mike Perry also issued an inspiring and optimistic message via his Instagram account.

"I will train hard. I will train more. I will be back better than ever."

Mike Perry’s long road to UFC 255

Mike Perry is widely regarded as one of the most exciting fighters in the sport of MMA today. Perry has time and again been praised for his high-risk, aggressive style of fighting, as well as his entertaining personality.

Perry has faced several ups and downs in his UFC career, but returned to the win column in a big way earlier this year. He dominantly defeated Mickey Gall via unanimous decision in June.

Perry was then booked to fight former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, in what would’ve been the biggest fight of his career. The Perry vs. Lawler clash was set to take place at UFC 255 on November 21st, 2020.

However, Lawler withdrew from the fight in October and was subsequently replaced by welterweight veteran Tim Means. Furthermore, merely days before his clash against Tim Means, Perry faced a considerable amount of trouble with his weight cut.

Certain sections of the combat sports world severely criticized Perry for what they believed was a lack of seriousness on his part, with regard to his UFC 255 weight cut.

Mike Perry’s detractors cited social media videos of him consuming fast food items as proof of Perry not according the requisite seriousness toward cutting weight.

Moreover, on the day of the official UFC 255 weigh-ins, Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds. The welterweight star weighed in at 175.5 pounds, which is 4.5 pounds over the welterweight limit for non-title bouts.

Resultantly, Perry was coerced to give up 30 percent of his UFC 255 fight purse to his opponent Tim Means.

Mike Perry entertained one and all at UFC 255

Irrespective of missing weight, Mike Perry stayed true to his entertaining persona. Right from the weigh-ins to the walkouts and the fight, he entertained one and all at UFC 255. Perry displayed brilliant grappling skills in round one against Means, but was kept at bay by the latter’s long-range striking in round two.

Round three witnessed Means stick to his long-range striking strategy. The fight went the three-round distance and Tim Means was awarded the victory over Mike Perry via unanimous decision.

Perry is presently 7-7 in the UFC and will surely be looking to return to his winning ways in the New Year.