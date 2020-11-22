Watch: Mike Perry owns it and sings along despite walking out to the wrong song at UFC 255

The bad luck surrounding Mike Perry and his UFC 255 appearance was not just restricted to his weight cut.

Mike Perry was ready to make his way to the Octagon for his welterweight bout against Tim Means but his walkout song was not what he had planned.

While Mike Perry must have had a great track to walk out to, what played instead was ‘Halo’ by Beyonce.

Perry seemed a bit taken aback by this, but he showed what a true professional he was and sang along to the tune, irrespective of whether or not it was a track of his choice.

The wrong song was playing when Mike Perry walked out, but he still sang along 😂



"Is this f---ing Halo? ... Wrong song, but I was gonna pick this s---." #UFC255 pic.twitter.com/kjO6oDXBC1 — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2020

The musical faux pas may be the most hilarious moment of UFC this year and will surely make its way to many blooper reels of the Mixed Martial Arts world.

As luck would have it, there would be no divine ‘halo’ around Mike Perry in his fight though, as he was dismantled by the 23 fight UFC veteran Tim Means.

Mike started strong showing his grappling prowesses in the first round by taking Means down. However, it was all downhill for Perry from there.

Means showcased his striking, outworking and outhitting Perry throughout the 2nd and the 3rd round.

Perry, to his credit, showcased his durable chin preventing Means from winning the fight via a finish. Perry also landed some great strikes, especially while countering the taller Means, who did an excellent job of utilizing his reach advantage.

Advertisement

But, ultimately, Means got the unanimous nod on the judges’ scorecards. The damage received by Perry meant he had to be taken to a hospital after the fight.

Mike Perry missed weight for his UFC 255 fight by 4 pounds

Mike Perry was granted a match against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler on the back of his impressive win against Mickey Gall earlier in the year. However, Lawler had to withdraw from the bout due to an injury.

Another UFC veteran, Tim Means, was chosen as Lawler’s replacement to fight Perry instead.

Perry struggled throughout the week leading up to the fight with his weight cut, contemplating quitting on a few occasions.

Can’t believe I’ve even been here this long. Maybe I should just lay the gloves down. I don’t want it. I’m just in over my head with this weight. I was just 189 and now I’m 177 and I can’t sweat. I ran with a nice sauna suit , got in the portable sauna for 15 minutes , nothing — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 20, 2020

He would weigh in 4 pounds heavier than the permissible limit but the extra weight provided no advantage as he suffered massive damage en route to his loss.

He also sacrificed 30 percent of his earnings which will now be handed over to Tim Means.