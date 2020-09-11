Mike Perry latest to call out Nick Diaz

Another day and another name added to the list of UFC fighters that would like to fight Nick Diaz. Now it's a much-troubled welterweight, "Platinum" Mike Perry.

The 28-year-old Floridian took to twitter to go on a full rant about the possibly returning Stockton California resident. Once looked at as just a brawler that has power in both hands, Mike Perry's had issues as he's tried to evolve as a fighter. Ever since Alan Jouban figured him out in 2016, he's gone 5-6.

Lots of highlights, and lots of low lights as well in that stretch. But he hasn't finished anyone since Alex Reyes in 2017. His next three wins; against Paul Felder, Alex Oliveira, and most recently against Mickey Gall all came from the scorecards.

Mike Perry calls out Nick Diaz

Mike Perry's social media rant started with:

Everybody talking about the return of @nickdiaz209 like he looks tough or something. A skinny weakling like his lil brother, y’all both look like @mickeygall , @realroyce was the only guy ever good at that jitsu style. Florida jiu jitsu is on top ! #EastCoast — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 10, 2020

Then it went a little profane laced before adding this one:

Who you hanging with @nickdiaz209 ? Y’all look soft and your nose looks worse then mine. Your big head is a great target for this right hand old man. Look like you been riding ig horses with that stance. If you a gun slinger you shooting a 22 pic.twitter.com/9eoPYRXVVN — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 10, 2020

Finally, he went on to describe how he'd finish Nick Diaz:

I’ll hit you with this right hook and you’ll pull guard and I’ll just ride out the time with ground and pound from top position. If you don’t want to come back we understand, just stop clout chasing @nickdiaz209 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 10, 2020

Advertisement

The once ranked welterweight though, according to UFC President Dana White, won't be fighting anytime soon. At least until he can clean up his "away from the cage" life. His altercation in a Lubbock Texas restaurant was the final straw. White who likes his aggressive fighting style wants him to receive the anger management he needs.

And for all Dana White's shortcomings, he does every once and a while makes sure fighters get that help. The only thing left to wonder is can Mike Perry then turn it on in the octagon, and turn it off away from it. That's what separates the prized fighters, from the thugs.

The UFC President still isn't 100% sold on Nick Diaz returning either as of now. Although if he did, rusty or not; there would be millions of eyes on it. With some sports including the NFL allowing some venues to have some fans in attendance, you'd have to think Dana may want to hold off till he can do that as well.

If it did go down, Mike Perry would have no problem clipping the older Diaz brother. The only question is can his chin take the punch. And this isn't a street fight, there's a referee involved. So if Nick Diaz was to be dropped and then hit with ground and pound, it could be stopped. Providing of course he doesn't get himself caught in submission as he did so famously against Donald Cerrone