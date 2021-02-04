Mike Perry makes disturbing claim that he will fight Paige VanZant bare-knuckle for $250,000

UFC Welterweight Mike Perry recently tweeted that he would fight Paige VanZant bare-knuckle. He also added that he would demand $250,000 for the fight, otherwise "it's not worth the risk".

I’ll fight @paigevanzant bare knuckle for 250k ? Otherwise it’s not worth the risk! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 4, 2021

The Tweet comes just ahead of Paige VanZant's Bare Knuckle FC debut. After being released from the UFC, Paige VanZant signed a 4-bout deal with BKFC in August 2020.

Paige VanZant is one of the first 11 fighters who were selected in the UFC's all-new strawweight division back in 2013. Her first fight with the promotion was against Kailin Curran. The two faced each other in November, 2014, at UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Swanson.

Paige VanZant beat Kailin Curran via TKO in the third round, making her promotional debut a success. She went on to procure two more wins inside the UFC Octagon against Felice Herrig and Alex Chambers, both in 2015.

Her first loss as a UFC fighter came against former champion, Rose Namajunas. Thereafter, she fought five times with the UFC, out of which she lost three fights.

Her last appearance for the UFC was against Amanda Ribas. The two started the main card of UFC 251 in July 2020. Amanda Ribas submitted Paige VanZant halfway through the first round.

It was after her loss at UFC 251 that Paige VanZant tested free agency and then signed a contract with BKFC.

Her first fight with the promotion is just days away. She will face a professional boxer in Britain Hart. Hart will be making her fourth appearance on the BKFC canvas. Paige VanZant and Britain Hart will lock horns at BKFC's 'Knucklemania' event on February 5, 2021.

The fact that Mike Perry's Tweet comes mere days before Paige VanZant's BKFC debut begs the question whether this was a promotional stunt, or whether Mike Perry really wants to fight her.

Who else has Mike Perry called out for a bare-knuckle fight?

This is not the first time Mike Perry has fancied a bare-knuckle fight. He entered an altercation with actor Michael Jai White due to a video where White gave his views on Kimbo Slice.

The actor worked with Kimbo Slice in the move "Blood and Bone". He claimed that Kimbo Slice would feel frustrated while trying to learn from White. Mike Perry took offense to the "tone" of Michael Jai White, and challenged him to a fight on Twitter.

I just feel like #KimboSlice would beat the fuck outta @MichaelJaiWhite and his tone in the video really bothered me. He should fight me backyard bare knuckle because I would like to learn this “prison movie technique” he was talking about #PPV #Or #For #Free 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 4, 2020

Michael Jai White responded with aa Tweet of his own, stating that he did not fancy a backyard brawl with Mike Perry. He also took a jab at Mike Perry's ranking in the Welterweight division.