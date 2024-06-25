Mike Perry may consider fighting Dillon Danis in MMA after boxing Jake Paul: "It’s interesting"

Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship's 'King of Violence' champion Mike Perry is set to face Jake Paul in perhaps the most high-profile bout of his career in a boxing match on June 20. 'Platinum' came to face the YouTuber-turned-boxer as a late replacement for boxing legend Mike Tyson, who suffered a medical emergency weeks earlier.

Before signing to face Jake Paul, Perry was in talks to face another prominent social media personality, Dillon Danis. As revealed in an interview with The MMA Hour, the former UFC welterweight star was interested in facing the former Bellator fighter and IBJJF brown belt gold medalist in an MMA match.

Perry said:

“It's interesting. I was still looking at that Dillon Danis fight. That wasn’t going to be a boxing match because we all saw how he performed in boxing. I don’t want any excuses. I was supposed to fight him after I beat up Jake Paul but after I beat Jake Paul, let’s be honest, I could just chill out for a bit and let things unravel around me.”

As mentioned, Danis is a former IBJJF world champion at the brown belt level and has faced the likes of Gordon Ryan and Garry Tonon in the past. He has a standing record of 2-0 under the Bellator MMA banner. His last performance was a dismal disqualification loss to Jake Paul's brother, Logan Paul, where Danis only landed 16 punches across six rounds. He hasn't fought in MMA since 2019.

Mike Perry reveals what he plans to do to Dillon Danis in MMA after Jake Paul boxing match

In the same interview with MMA Fighting, Mike Perry revealed in copious detail what he plans to do to Dillon Danis if ever their MMA fight happens. True to his 'King of Violence' reputation, 'Platinum' plans to put the hurt on the social media star, saying:

“I was going to knee him in the face and elbow him...If he gives up his back, I would have tried to go for the choke. Why not? I ain’t got a submission before, I like to punch people. I am very highly skilled in MMA. It might just be something that I take to the grave, those skills."

Perry also added:

“I recently did an MMA round with [former UFC light-heavyweight champon] Lyoto Machida and a couple other high-level UFC fighters, jiu-jitsu black belts and I’ve still got it. I’m very highly skilled in fighting, no matter what the art is but boxing is definitely something I prefer to practice on.”

If ever this fight comes to fruition, we can say a significant amount of fans would be interested. The amount of detractors the controversial Danis has alone will be enough to fill the arena.