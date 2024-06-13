Dillon Danis offers to step in after Khamzat Chimaev reportedly out of UFC Saudi Arabia: "He said he would fight five people in one night"

Prominent MMA personality and social media influencer Dillon Danis offered to replace Khamzat Chimaev and face former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in Saudi Arabia next week. Yes, he is back at it with his generosity of stepping in on short notice to save high-profile fights. In a recently deleted tweet, Danis suggested he could save the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22 after reports suggested that 'Borz' is out.

Expand Tweet

Trending

No official word yet has been released by the UFC to confirm Chimaev pulling out, but the tweets from fans and fighters came flooding in. One such tweet came from Danis, who, despite not having fought in MMA since 2019, willfully proclaimed that he'll fight Whittaker at a week's notice. He almost immediately took down the tweet, however.

Danis said:

"He [Chimaev] said he would fight five guys in one night, but now he can't even fight one. I'll move up to 185 and fight Robert Whittaker. Hit me up, @danawhite."

Here's a screenshot of what Dillon Danis posted on X:

Screenshot of Dillon Danis' tweet. [Image credit: @dillondanis on X]

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker joins Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler in what could be the worst month of the year for the UFC

The reports of Khamzat Chimaev pulling out with just a week left before the fight add to an already worrisome June 2024 for the UFC. The promotion is under fire and scrutiny over the uncertainty of possibly the biggest and most high-profile main event of the year, the return of Conor McGregor at UFC 303 on June 29.

Expand Tweet

The rumor of the UFC 303 main event between 'The Notorious' and 'Iron' Michael Chandler being scrapped has been circulating for over a week now, with no official word or acknowledgment from the UFC on the matter. The rumors started when the event's press conference in Dublin, Ireland got abruptly canceled.

With the Chimaev bout in Saudi Arabia in peril, the UFC is under strong scrutiny from fans to address these cancelations and put their minds at ease.