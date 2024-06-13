"Someone check on Dana" - Fans dejected as report of Khamzat Chimaev out of fight against Robert Whittaker hits the web

Fans are disappointed to learn that Khamzat Chimaev allegedly pulled out of his fight with Robert Whittaker in the UFC Saudi Arabia main event.

On June 22, the UFC will travel to Saudi Arabia for a stacked fight night event inside the Kingdom Arena. In the main event, Chimaev and Whittaker were supposed to determine the number one contender in the middleweight division. Unfortunately, the action-packed matchup could be in jeopardy.

Earlier today, an Australian MMA insider named 'Benny P' took to X and claimed Chimaev is out of the UFC Saudi Arabia main event. 'Spinnin Backfist' re-posted the news to their massive audience by saying:

"Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly OUT of his main event fight vs Robert Whittaker at #UFCSaudiArabia per @Bendaman2001 PAIN."

Fans took to the comment section and shared their disappointing reactions to Chimaev potentially pulling out of next Saturday's main event:

"Someone check on Dana"

"What a blow. June's been a b*tch to MMA"

"June started off so strong too"

"MAKE THE CANCELLATIONS STOP"

Although the report could be false, 'Benny P' also claimed the UFC is interested in Nassourdine Imavov stepping in to fight Robert Whittaker on short notice. Imavov recently fought in the UFC Louisville main event on June 8 when he defeated Jared Cannonier with a controversial fourth-round TKO.

It should also be noted that Ikram Aliskerov, who is supposed to fight on Saturday at UFC Vegas 93, mimicked the following social media caption of Whittaker - "Anyone Anywhere Anytime."

Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev joins Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler for cursed June 2024

Assuming the reports are true, Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev could be the second June main event to disappoint UFC fans. The other fight potentially canceled is one week later at UFC 303, as Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler might be positioning their highly-anticipated matchup.

McGregor and Chandler were supposed to meet for a press conference in Dubin, Ireland on June 3. The event was surprisingly canceled without the UFC or the fighters giving a reason for fans to not be worried.

Since then, Ariel Helwani has reported that the UFC is looking for potential replacements for the June 3 main event. The Canadian-American MMA journalist also claimed the fight is in major jeopardy, potentially leading to back-to-back headlining superstars pulling out and creating a cursed month.

Watch Helwani's update on the UFC 303 main event below:

