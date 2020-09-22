Mike Perry reminds Khamzat Chimaev that winning streaks don't last forever

After his 17-second win at UFC Vegas 11 over Gerald Meerschaert, rising star Khamzat Chimaev has gotten everyone talking, including welterweight sensation Mike Perry. The Swedish fighter, who picked up his third win in the UFC, knocked Meerschaert out via a brutal one-punch and claimed that he's more than ready to fight anyone in the promotion.

Mike Perry himself knows a thing or two about unbeaten runs, as he extended his winning run to 9-0 and earned back-to-back stoppage wins in his first two Octagon appearances. However, Perry could never capitalize on his 9-fight win streak and in his last 11 Octagon outings, Platinum has gone 5-6.

With Khamzat Chimaev registering his third win in the UFC, Perry took to Twitter and reminded the former that things could very quickly change in the fight game. The welterweight fighter sent out the following message:

I was 9-0 with 9 ko’s once @KChimaev — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 21, 2020

Now, that wasn't the only message Mike Perry had in store for the Swedish sensation. During the latter's fight against Meerschaert, Perry tweeted out stating that the speed of Chimaev's right-hand doesn't translate at 170, which was a reference about the fact that Borz was back at middleweight for his third UFC fight from his natural weight class of welterweight.

Ok @KChimaev the speed of that right hand doesn’t translate at 170. . . — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 20, 2020

What's next for Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC?

Khamzat Chimaev's win at UFC Vegas 11 was his first fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Chimaev, who fought within 10 days in Fight Island, could return to Abu Dhabi for his next rumored bout against Demian Maia.

While the UFC is yet to confirm or officially announce the bout between Maia and Chimaev, chances are that the Brazilian veteran will be next in line for a shot at Borz. Realistically, a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Mike Perry could also be a possibility for the future, given that Platinum himself is on the back of a win over Mickey Gall and has been teasing a move to middleweight for a potential clash against Darren Till.