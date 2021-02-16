Mike Perry reveals the three guys he would like to fight in the UFC middleweight division

Mike Perry has expressed interest in moving up to the UFC's middleweight division. For his move up to 185-lbs, Perry has named three opponents he would like to fight at middleweight, including his arch-rival Darren Till.

For months, Mike Perry has had issues with Darren Till. The two men have been going back-and-forth with one another over social media and haven't exactly seen eye-to-eye with one another.

Taking to social media, Mike Perry targeted Darren Till as a potential opponent for himself at middleweight. Platinum claimed he would also like to fight middleweight sensation Kevin Holland, who fought five times in 2020. Perry also named rising star Joaquin Buckley as another potential opponent he would like to fight.

Here's what Mike Perry tweeted out in regards to him fighting at middleweight:

I would like to fight at middleweight 185lbs. There are three competitors that come to mind. Joaquin Buckley Kevin Hollyn and Darren till — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 16, 2021

Mike Perry is currently competing in the UFC's welterweight division. His arch-rival Darren Till is a former welterweight himself but has moved up to the middleweight division. In the past, Perry has claimed that he would like to train with Yoel Romero in order to prepare for a fight against Till.

A move up to the middleweight division would definitely help Mike Perry, as he has had issues making the cut to 170 in the past.

Mike Perry's run in the UFC's welterweight division has been full of ups and downs

Mike Perry is considered to be a highly talented fighter who never reached his full potential in MMA. Outside of the combat sports world, Perry has had several personal life issues and has caused trouble in public on multiple occasions.

Nevertheless, Platinum has promised to change himself and get better, especially after the birth of his child. In his last fight, Perry lost to Tim Means via decision but in 2020, Platinum also defeated Mickey Gall in a co-main event fight.

Perry's resume consists of some big names in the form of Jake Ellenberger, Paul Felder, and Alex Reyes. However, Platinum has suffered big losses to the likes of Donald Cerrone, Geoff Neal, and Vicente Luque.