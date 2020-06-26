Mike Perry says "go get him" is all the advice his girlfriend needs to give while cornering him at UFC on ESPN 12

Mike Perry explains why he decided to have his girlfriend as his corner.

Mike Perry sure he will finish the fight in the first round.

UFC Fight Night Jacare v Hermansson

Mike Perry has had an interesting fight camp ahead of his fight at UFC on ESPN 12 against Mickey Gall. Starting from running his own camp to announcing that his girlfriend will be the one who will be cornering him it has been a wild week of announcements from his side.

Mike Perry, on the media day, however chose to express that he wasn't a fan of the way people were looking at the way he was taking decisions. Mike Perry said started his media day answers by pointing out that he could be doing several better things than talking to the media. He said, (via MMA Fighting)

“I am not happy to sit here and talk to y’all when I could be laying down watching TV, cuddling with my girl, or walking through Vegas, maybe getting some sun, cutting some weight, because I’ve still got some pounds to get off, but y’all like to talk to us on the very last day. I’m happy with telling all you losers to go f*ck yourselves. It makes me happy. I might not necessarily be talking to you. If that offends you, you must be a loser. You must be going to f*ck yourself, because if it doesn’t pertain to you, then it shouldn’t affect you, right?”

Mike Perry explains his decisions leading up to the fight

Mike Perry proceeded to inform the media that he didn't need a dedicated training camp from a particular gym because he had been training for a long time. Mike Perry even said that he had broken into the UFC he was handling everything by himself.

“There’s no need to put myself in these silly situations every day trying to train like I don’t already know what I’m supposed to do. I let people drown out what I knew what to do from years ago. When I broke into the UFC and handled my business, that was all me. I used to be a coach at a UFC gym and I was teaching cardio kickboxing classes, and when I stopped teaching those classes and started just training full-time and listening to somebody else, and I stopped listening to myself all the time. This is what got me here.”

Mike Perry even opened up about having his girlfriend as his corner. Platinum said that the fight most probably would not go to the second round. If it did, it would be because he wanted his girlfriend to give him a kiss. Mike Perry even added that he was the one with experience so he needed someone who could make him feel good.

"I think I’m the one with experience, and I know how it should go. I just want to feel good. She’s going to be there to feel good, make me look good. If it even goes to the second round, it’s because I want her to have time to talk to me in the corner. I want her to give me a kiss and tell me to go get ‘em.”