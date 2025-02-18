Mike Perry shares three-word reaction to Henry Cejudo's "short kings" public service announcement

Henry Cejudo is one of the most accomplished combat athletes in history, having won an Olympic gold medal and championship titles in both the UFC flyweight and bantamweight divisions. He has always embraced his status as a "short king," often using humor and confidence to assert his dominance in the fight world.

His latest video playfully challenged the idea that height defines greatness, reinforcing his legacy as a fearless competitor

Mike Perry, known for his raw and unfiltered personality, reacted to 'Triple C's' statement with amusement, laughing at the video in a way that seemed both encouraging and entertaining.

Perry, a fan favorite in the fight community, often engages with fellow fighters playfully, and his response reflected that dynamic. His reaction showed how the Olympian's bold personality continues to generate engagement, even among other high-profile fighters.

'Triple C' said in the video:

"This is a public service announcement to all you short kings, if size matters that means the giraffe would be the king of the jungle, and that ain't true, I am the greatest combat athlete of all time, Olympic, flyweight champ and bantamweight champ of the world, I am a short king."

Check out the video below:

Mike Perry’s comment seemed laced with sarcasm, playfully encouraging the 'King of Cringe', while also poking fun at his relentless self-promotion.

Perry wrote:

"Go ahead bro.."

Check out a screenshot of Mike Perry's comment on the Instagram post below:

Screenshot of Mike Perry's comment on Henry Cejudo's message to short athletes/fighters. [Image courtesy:@henry_cejudo]

Song Yadong confident he can take down Henry Cejudo ahead of Seattle showdown

Henry Cejudo is set to make his long-awaited return to the UFC in Seattle, where he will face rising bantamweight contender Song Yadong.

The Olympic gold medalist and former two-division UFC champion has built a legacy on his elite wrestling and well-rounded skills. After a long hiatus, he is stepping back into the octagon, looking to prove he is still a top contender in the division.

Ahead of their fight, Yadong expressed confidence in his ability to handle 'Triple C's' wrestling. When asked about the matchup during an interview with Karyn Bryant, he downplayed the danger of Cejudo’s grappling, noting that even as an Olympic champion, the American has been taken down and controlled before.

Believing in his skills, Yadong stated that he could take 'Triple C' down as well, adding even more intrigue to their upcoming showdown:

"His wrestling is not that dangerous, you know? Like, even [though he is an] Olympic champ, people still can take him down and can smash him. So yeah, give me a lot of confidence, yeah, I can take him down too."

Check out Yadong's comments in the video below (1:26):

