Mike Perry shows his "support" to Darren Till ahead of latter's fight against Robert Whittaker

Darren Till will be returning to the Octagon this weekend, as he prepares himself for a highly-awaited Middleweight clash against former division champion Robert Whittaker.

In the lead-up to the fight, Darren Till has now received a message from one of his arch-rivals, Mike Perry, as 'Platinum' took to Twitter and claimed that he is rooting for 'The Gorilla'. However, the former did add to the fact that usually whoever he is rooting for ends up losing the fight.

Here is what Mike Perry tweeted out in "support" of Darren Till:

I’m rooting for you @darrentill2 , usually whoever I’m rooting for loses tho 🤷🏼‍♂️🙅🏼‍♂️ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 23, 2020

Mike Perry and Darren Till have had one of the weirdest rivalries in UFC history. The pair initially started out as rivals in the Welterweight Division and then formed somewhat of an alliance with each other, even taking part in sparring sessions against one another.

However, the duo eventually had a fallout, and Perry, ever since, has been vouching for a fight against Till, even though the latter has moved up to the UFC Middleweight Division.

Following his last fight in the Octagon, which was a win over Mickey Gall, Mike Perry called for a fight against Darren Till in the UFC Middleweight Division. Perry also claimed that he wants to train alongside Yoel Romero, who is a veteran Middleweight himself.

Darren Till's upcoming fight

Darren Till will be headlining this week's UFC Fight Island event against Robert Whittaker, which will be the final Fight Island card for the promotion, as part of their current trip to Abu Dhabi. This will be Till's second fight in the UFC Middleweight Division after having made his division debut against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in a fight which resulted in a comprehensive win for 'The Gorilla'.

As for Whittaker, 'The Reaper' will also aim for a win after losing the UFC Middleweight Championship to Israel Adesanya. Victory over a fighter like Till would definitely put the former in contention of another potential title shot.