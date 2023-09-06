MMA
Mike Perry talks Conor McGregor and a potential BKFC showdown after explosive face-off: “A possibility maybe someday”

By Jake Foley
Modified Sep 06, 2023 20:16 GMT
Mike Perry
Mike Perry (Left) and Conor McGregor (Right)(Images via Instagram @PlatinumMikePerry and @TheNotoriousMMA)

Mike Perry hopes his faceoff with Conor McGregor at BKFC 41 leads to a bare-knuckle boxing match.

On April 29, Perry secured a second-round TKO win against Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41. The event was a major talking point in the MMA community, as the co-main event featured Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez. As a result, McGregor made the trip to Broomfield, Colorado, to watch the action-packed matchups.

Shortly after the main event, Perry called McGregor into the ring for a faceoff. The interaction went viral on social media, leading some fans to question whether ‘The Notorious’ will compete in a bare-knuckle boxing match.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, ‘Platinum’ reflected on his faceoff with McGregor by saying:

“We both looked tough in there, you got a little attitude. I was as cool as a cucumber, and it’s just extra attention for the sport, for me, and an idea, a possibility. Maybe someday the fans will crave it so much they are like, alright UFC, alright Dana White, we gotta go let Conor go fight Mike Perry in bare-knuckle boxing.”

Mike Perry believes Conor McGregor’s UFC contract will likely prevent a fight outside the Octagon

Conor McGregor is still signed with the UFC, making it nearly impossible for him to fight in another promotion like BKFC. As a result, Mike Perry will likely have to wait a few years before potentially fighting McGregor without gloves.

During the same appearance on The MMA Hour, ‘Platinum’ had this to say about McGregor:

“I don’t think so because I think he’s pretty locked up with the UFC. I asked for the faceoff [at BKFC 41] just for the attention Conor brings. I mean he’s done it, man. He’s the pinnacle, and everyone pays attention. He was at the show, and I just wanted to give him a little ring time. Thanks for coming, thanks for the good-looking faceoff.”

Since parting ways with the UFC, Perry has succeeded tremendously, leading to an impressive 3-0 record in BKFC. Meanwhile, McGregor is coming off a back-to-back UFC losses against Dustin Poirier, including his latest causing a severe leg injury in July 2021.

‘The Notorious’ is expected to make his highly-anticipated Octagon return in December of this year or early 2024, depending on when he’s approved by USADA.

