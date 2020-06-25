Mike Perry warns Darren Till ahead of his UFC return

Mike Perry has not put his rivalry with Darren Till aside despite his upcoming fight being against Mickey Gall.

Perry and Till have had quite the issues with each other in the past.

Mike Perry

UFC Welterweight Mike Perry will be returning to the Octagon this weekend at UFC on ESPN 12, as he is set for a co-main event clash against the talented Mickey Gall.

In the lead-up to the fight, Perry sat down for an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani and spoke on Darren Till, who has been running rampant with his social media banter over the past few days.

Perry, of course, isn't the biggest fan of Till and had a message for 'The Gorilla'.

Mike Perry sends a message to Darren Till

While speaking with Mike Perry, ESPN's Ariel Helwani asked the former if he is willing to settle his rivalry with Darren Till and bring a conclusion to their feud, given everything goes according to the plan for 'Platipus' this coming weekend at UFC on ESPN 12.

In response, Perry said that he was never friends with Till in the first place and the two men never even went down that path. He then sent a message to the former Welterweight, stating that the whole world and the internet usually act like they know somebody but have no idea who they keep talking about.

"The whole world and the internet want to act like they know somebody, but they don't have no idea who they talking about until they walk up on 'em."@PlatinumPerry is NOT friends with Darren Till 😬 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/9bKWuabaqc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 24, 2020

Mike Perry and Darren Till have been going at each other for a long period of time now. And if Perry ends up on the winning side, we could possibly see him move up to the UFC Middleweight Division for a potential fight against Darren Till.

Mike Perry's return this weekend

Mike Perry will be entering this weekend's UFC on ESPN 12 on the back of two back-to-back losses at the hands of Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque. His last win in the Octagon was in April of 2019 when he defeated Alex Oliveira.

Perry will look forward to ending his losing streak in the UFC, as he will share the Octagon against Mickey Gall.