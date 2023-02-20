Create

Mike Tyson claims Francis Ngannou has shot against Tyson Fury, says ‘Anything is possible’

By Umar
Modified Feb 20, 2023 16:11 GMT
Tyson Fury (left), Mike Tyson (centre), and Francis Ngannou (right). [Images courtesy: left and centre images from Getty Images and right image from ufc.com]
Tyson Fury (left), Mike Tyson (centre), and Francis Ngannou (right). [Images courtesy: left and centre images from Getty Images and right image from ufc.com]

Francis Ngannou's exit from the UFC has opened up an opportunity for a potential boxing matchup between him and Tyson Fury.

The two camps have expressed interest in making a fight happen and the matchup is sure to be a blockbuster event in combat sports history. Boxing legend and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson responded to a question from a TMZ reporter about Ngannou's chances against the WBC heavyweight champion.

'Iron Mike' curtly said:

"Anything is possible."

Right after Ngannou vacated the heavyweight title and left the UFC, Fury called him out in an interview. The 'Gypsy King' also suggested a special guest referee for the fight with Mike Tyson.

"Francis Ngannou, I know you're out of contract with the UFC. Wanna earn some big boy money? Come see the Gypsy King and let's do a big, big fight for the baddest MF on the planet. And let's kick it up spicy, in a cage, four-ounce gloves, under Queensbury [boxing rules], and let's have a badass referee like Iron Mike Tyson. Ooh, did I just sell that to the world?"

Check out Fury's call-out on Twitter:

Tyson Fury wants super fight with Francis Ngannou😳 https://t.co/stZJXQvdow

Mike Tyson also fielded a question regarding guest refereeing the matchup but refused to reveal anything conclusive:

"Yeah, you never know."

Check out Mike Tyson's interview with TMZ below:

John McCarthy is impressed by Deontay Wilder calling out Francis Ngannou

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has extended a two-fight contract to Francis Ngannou, offering to square up in the boxing ring and also fight in an MMA matchup.

Former MMA referee John McCarthy spoke about Wilder's callout in a recent episode of his Weighing In podcast.

"That's pretty impressive, I kinda like that. That's a tit-for-tat... We all know Denotay Wilder as a boxer. Man, he has got power, he has got a big right hand. Ngannou is gonna be a lot bigger than him because Ngannou used to cut [weight] and Ngannou is a bit man, super strong, not saying Deontay is not. But in MMA, Deontay is gonna have problems. But in boxing, I think Ngannou is gonna have problem. So it goes back and forth both ways, but I would love to see this."

Check out John McCarthy's comments below:

youtube-cover

Francis Ngannou himself responded to Deontay Wilder on Twitter and voiced out his hope that the former WBC champion will stick true to his words.

Check out Ngannou's tweet below:

Welcome to the free world @BronzeBomber. I hope you are a man of your word. See you soon 💨💨💨 #NgannouWilder twitter.com/MichaelBensonn…

Quick Links

Edited by Anul Anand
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...