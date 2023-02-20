Francis Ngannou's exit from the UFC has opened up an opportunity for a potential boxing matchup between him and Tyson Fury.
The two camps have expressed interest in making a fight happen and the matchup is sure to be a blockbuster event in combat sports history. Boxing legend and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson responded to a question from a TMZ reporter about Ngannou's chances against the WBC heavyweight champion.
'Iron Mike' curtly said:
"Anything is possible."
Right after Ngannou vacated the heavyweight title and left the UFC, Fury called him out in an interview. The 'Gypsy King' also suggested a special guest referee for the fight with Mike Tyson.
"Francis Ngannou, I know you're out of contract with the UFC. Wanna earn some big boy money? Come see the Gypsy King and let's do a big, big fight for the baddest MF on the planet. And let's kick it up spicy, in a cage, four-ounce gloves, under Queensbury [boxing rules], and let's have a badass referee like Iron Mike Tyson. Ooh, did I just sell that to the world?"
Check out Fury's call-out on Twitter:
Mike Tyson also fielded a question regarding guest refereeing the matchup but refused to reveal anything conclusive:
"Yeah, you never know."
Check out Mike Tyson's interview with TMZ below:
John McCarthy is impressed by Deontay Wilder calling out Francis Ngannou
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has extended a two-fight contract to Francis Ngannou, offering to square up in the boxing ring and also fight in an MMA matchup.
Former MMA referee John McCarthy spoke about Wilder's callout in a recent episode of his Weighing In podcast.
"That's pretty impressive, I kinda like that. That's a tit-for-tat... We all know Denotay Wilder as a boxer. Man, he has got power, he has got a big right hand. Ngannou is gonna be a lot bigger than him because Ngannou used to cut [weight] and Ngannou is a bit man, super strong, not saying Deontay is not. But in MMA, Deontay is gonna have problems. But in boxing, I think Ngannou is gonna have problem. So it goes back and forth both ways, but I would love to see this."
Check out John McCarthy's comments below:
Francis Ngannou himself responded to Deontay Wilder on Twitter and voiced out his hope that the former WBC champion will stick true to his words.
Check out Ngannou's tweet below: