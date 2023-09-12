Mike Tyson, Errol Spence, Ricky Hatton - Boxing fans name the most heartbreaking defeats of favorite fighters

Fans online are debating the most heartbreaking losses in boxing history.

There are few things more devastating than watching a legend lose a fight. For example, earlier this summer, Errol Spence Jr. suffered the first loss of his career to Terence Crawford. While a massive win for 'Bud', it was a hard-to-watch loss for 'The Truth'.

Ultimately, that's the way that boxing goes honestly. Fans have had to watch nearly every high-profile boxer lose, save for the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Joe Calzaghe. On X, fans responded to a thread asking for the most devastating losses in the sport's history.

On Michael Benson's post, there were a wide variety of replies. Fans referenced Mike Tyson's 2002 loss to Lennox Lewis. 'Iron Mike' was easily dominated in that one, and the moment is seen as the last major fight of his career.

However, fans discussing more than just the heavyweight legend. Ricky Hatton's knockout loss to Manny Pacquiao was also mentioned. What was supposed to be a competitive fight, turned into a one-sided destruction by 'PacMan' in May 2009.

Some fans also used recent examples, such as Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk, and Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez. The final fight of Muhammad Ali is also an honorable legend. 'The Greatest' retired following a dismal decision loss to Trevor Berbick in December 1981.

See the fan responses below:

Boxing: Mike Tyson reveals shift after loss to Lennox Lewis

Mike Tyson's loss to Lennox Lewis might be one of the saddest in boxing history, but it led to a positive change.

That night in 2002 was anything but competitive. Seen as one of the biggest boxing matches of all time, 'Iron Mike' was easily battered by 'The Lion'. Lewis retained his title by a knockout that night, barely being touched.

Following the fight, the two heavyweight legends had a surprisingly cordial post-fight interview. Despite the heated build-up, which saw the two brawl, they were respectful. Tyson even wiped his blood off of Lewis, while giving him praise.

Within three years, Mike Tyson was retired for good. However, in his book 'Undisputed Truth', he reflected on the moment, and the loss. While a depressing moment, he believes the loss led to a turn in how he was viewed. He wrote:

“The little gesture of me wiping the blood off Lennox’s cheek was seized on by all the boxing writers. They thought that I had been heroic in defeat. And for the first time, a lot of them started to see the human side behind my facade.” (h/t TalkSport)