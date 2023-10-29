Mike Tyson gives a perfect 13-word reaction to Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou after training 'The Predator' throughout fight camp

Mike Tyson is proud of his student Francis Ngannou’s performance against Tyson Fury on October 28. In spite of the massive disadvantage in terms of boxing experience, Francis Ngannou performed exceptionally well and gave Fury one of the toughest fights of his career. ‘The Predator’ came up short on the judges’ scorecard and lost the fight via split decision.

Fight fans love the underdog story, and Ngannou’s incredible showing earned him quite a lot of fans after the fight. No one would be more proud than Mike Tyson, the man who trained him to prepare for the contest. The boxing great took to his ‘X’ handle to express his joy and wrote:

“The true champ of the evening @francis_ngannou So proud how you performed.”

Francis Ngannou had shown interest in learning from the likes of Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis to prepare for his fight against Tyson Fury. ‘Iron’ responded in kind and agreed to take charge of his training camp.

Social media posts showed glimpses of Ngannou’s progress while training under the legendary boxer’s guidance. However, the combat sports community was not impressed with his boxing abilities - until he gave Tyson Fury a run for the money on October 28.