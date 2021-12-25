Watch: When Mike Tyson's hoverboard stunt went horribly wrong

Mike Tyson is one of the hardest hitters the boxing world has ever seen. With 44 knockouts in 58 professional boxing bouts, 'Iron Mike' was a beast in his prime and an absolute killing machine. The boxing legend has slept some of the hardest hitters in the game.

While the former heavyweight champion may not have been knocked down by many opponents during his celebrated boxing career, he was quickly dropped by a board put on two wheels. Let's look back at the time when Mike Tyson was knocked down by a hoverboard.

Watch the video here:

The video starts with Mike Tyson taking a few circles on a hoverboard before leaning forward to get close to the camera. As Tyson gets closer, he loses his balance and falls hard, hitting his head on the floor.

After spending several years away from boxing, Mike Tyson made a return to the ring to take on another boxing legend in Roy Jones Jr. on November 28, 2020. The highly-anticipated showdown between the legends ended in a draw.

Who will Mike Tyson fight next?

Mike Tyson has heavily hinted that he will step inside the boxing ring once again in the future. While there have been numerous speculations around who his potential opponent could be, Tyson has been continually linked with Evander Holyfield.

However, Holyfield recently suffered a first-round KO loss against former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort after making a short notice return to the boxing ring. Since his devastating defeat, many fans have questioned whether he should still be allowed to compete.

There have also been rumors around a potential fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. However, Mike Tyson dismissed the rumors stating:

"My family loves Jake Paul."

While the possibility of a fight between the pair has finally been put to rest, Mike Tyson was asked if he thought he could finish the internet star when he appeared on the Full Send Podcast earlier this year. Tyson responded:

"So f***ing easy. Yeah, but I would never. I'd be against my own f***ing family. They love this little white motherf***er, you know what I mean? He's got balls, he's got f***ing balls. When you see a white boy with balls, you know. I'm talking about for real, but f*** you motherf***er. Yeah but nah man, let him have his f***ing reign."

You can watch the Full Send Podcast featuring Mike Tyson below:

Edited by Jack Cunningham