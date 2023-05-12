Mike Tyson is without a doubt one of the most ferocious and blood-thristy boxers in the history of the sport. 'Iron Mike' was known for his terrifying knockout power, and has 44 KO wins out of a total 50 career victories in the squared circle.

Footage of Tyson training at his current age of 56 has been uploaded to Twitter by a boxing editor at TalkSport.com, Michael Benson, who said this:

"Mike Tyson training at age 56 today"

The recent footage of Mike Tyson has shocked fans, as the former heavyweight boxing champion barely appears to have lost a step.

@CRB704 stated that Tyson would still knock out the average human in 10 seconds flat:

"he’d still put us to sleep in 10 seconds"

@marcelytics believes that Tyson is on the 'Mount Rushmore' of athletes across all sports:

"He’s on my Mount Rushmore for GOAT athletes, how many others at his age have kept up with even 10% of what Tyson is still doing"

@fau1in labeled Tyson as the best to ever to do it:

"This is the greatest fighter who ever lived"

Tyson's last appearance in the ring came in 2020 against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. The pair faced off in an exhibition bout that went to a decision, and the fight was declared a split-draw.

Mike Tyson shares his favorite knockout of his career

Mike Tyson is arguably the greatest knockout artist that the sport of boxing has ever seen. 'Iron Mike' struck fear into the heart of his opponents long before their eventual battle in the squared circle due to his fiery aura and presence.

Tyson recently spoke to ESPN, where he named his favorite knockout of his career, of which there are plenty.

Tyson named his TKO win over Pinklin Thomas in 1987, when he was just 20 years old, as his favorite knockout. 'Iron Mike' explained why he chose his win over Thomas, saying this:

"Pinklin Thomas, because I hit him with like 15 or 16 punches on the chin to bring him down. He took a totally tremendous amount of punishment. 17 punches, I hit him flush 17 times and he took it all. He didn't get back up, but it took about 17 punches."

