BKFC President on Mike Tyson fight: "I know what we need to do to make this thing happen"

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's President in a recent interview revealed that he has offered, a whooping over twenty million dollars contract to boxing legend Mike Tyson. David Feldman told MMA Fighting, "I think I know what we need to do to make this thing happen"

This race to get Mike Tyson began when he in an interview said that he wanted to have a few exhibit fights to raise money for charity. He said,

"I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three- or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff. Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected (vulgarity), you know, like me.”

In the same interview, Mike Tyson revealed that he had been hitting the mitts, “I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week. That’s been tough. My body is really jacked up, really sore from hitting the mitts. But I’ve been working out. I’ve been trying to get in the ring. I think I’m going to box some exhibitions to get in shape.”

David Feldman accepted that Mike Tyson isn't signed yet. However, he also expressed confidence that he'll manage to convince the legendary boxer to compete in the BKFC ring. "First, I want to see if we can make the Mike thing happen, period, and then we’ll start talking opponents. We’re not successful yet in making that Mike thing happen. But I don’t think the door’s shut. He did say no immediately. But I think there’s room there.”

Mike Tyson and MMA

Multiple fighters signed with BKFC have already asked for the exhibition match against Mike Tyson including MMA legend, Tito Ortiz. However, Feldman clarified that he hasn't offered anyone the fight but has a name in his mind.

"I didn’t offer that (to Ortiz). I don’t know that it really draws. I think a Wanderlei Silva, someone of that nature. No matter how old Silva gets, he’s dangerous, and I think that would be an intriguing matchup. Something like that, but I don’t actually have anything in mind right now.”

An MMA fighter locking horns against Mike Tyson sounds fun. Tyson himself is a huge MMA fan and in a recent interview even praised Conor McGregor over his performance against Floyd Mayweather.

"Listen, (it was a spectacle) but this is where it’s not a spectacle - it’s a spectacle but this is where it’s not: he never really had a boxing match in his life, right? He didn’t have a boxing match (and) he went 10 rounds with the greatest fighter in the last 100 years of boxing. Floyd should’ve taken it easy, (but) he had to sweat, he had to fight him. He had to fight somebody who was throwing back."

The entire combat sports community seems to be pumped with the idea of a Mike Tyson comeback. What are your thoughts on Mike Tyson returning to the ring? Whom should he face? Do let us know in the comments section.