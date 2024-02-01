Mike Tyson reportedly set to fight ex-UFC title challenger in Saudi Arabia

Former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson could be taking on a former UFC heavyweight challenger in a crossover boxing fight later this year.

A report published by mixed martial arts account From The Stands on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that Tyson will fight Mark Hunt in an exhibition boxing bout in Saudi Arabia. A potential December 2024 date was included in the post.

Check out the post on X below:

Expand Tweet

Tyson is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, and remains one of only five undisputed heavyweight champions since the WBA–WBC–IBF era beginning in 1983. He has 50 wins on his professional record with a 44 of those wins coming via knockout.

Tyson last competed in an exhibition matchup in 2020 against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. The fight was ruled a split-draw.

In the aftermath of his UFC career, Hunt has dabbled in boxing and has fought twice. He took on Paul Gallen in a six-round heavyweight match on Dec. 16 2020 and lost via unanimous decision. Hunt then took on fellow compatriot Sonny Bill Williams and marked his first boxing win via fourth-round TKO.

Mike Tyson urges John Fury to fight his friend Joe Egan

Former Irish heavyweight boxer Joe Egan called out Tyson Fury's father John Fury to a fight in Saudi Arabia.

Fury has become a popular figure and a pivotal part of his son's success story, but was offered a chance to take centrestage himself by Egan.

Mike Tyson reiterated his friend's request and urged Fury to accept the fight, even promising to come see it himself, albeit with one condition.

'Iron Mike' said:

“John Fury, you got my friend Joe Egan really mad at you saying you wanted to fight me. And he also told me that you told Russell Crowe that he was a fraud. So, Joe Egan is looking for John Fury, okay? And if I am able to see that fight, I hope it’s not in England because I’m a felon, I can’t go to England. But he’s coming for you, John Fury, for my honor.”

Check out Mike Tyson's comments below: