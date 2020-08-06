Mike Tyson has revealed the only way Conor McGregor would beat him if they ever fight

Mike Tyson is back out of retirement as he takes on Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round boxing match on September 12th. Tyson, who turned 54 in June is still in top shape and combat sports fans are eager to see him fight Roy Jones Jr next month.

In a recent interview though the former heavyweight champion of the world was asked about his view on a fantasy match up between him and "The Notorious" Conor McGregor and how it would go.

Once hailed as the "Baddest man on the planet", Mike doesn't hold back his thoughts even on camera. "Iron Mike," said he would whoop McGregor's a** should they ever meet in the boxing ring. Although his prediction of an MMA fight between him and Conor is entirely different.

Tyson used to generate fear in his opponents' hearts not only with his raw power but also with his demeanor. However, there might be a small weakness that according to him McGregor can capitalize on to beat him should he ever enter the octagon against the Irishman.

Boxers usually don't compete in MMA because of the lack of their grappling ability, takedown defense, and the whole ground aspect of MMA in general. While they are masters of the science of boxing, the ground game is an unexplored territory for them.

But according to Tyson, McGregor doesn't even need to take him down to make him tap. He says if anybody steps on his feet ever he will tap immediately. In an MMA bout, all Conor McGregor has to do is step on his feet to beat him.

"I don’t think I wanna do that," Said Tyson on the Dan Patrick show when asked about fighting McGregor inside the octagon. "Not because Conor might kick my a**, it’s just because Conor has the right to step on my feet. If anybody steps on my feet I’m tapping out. He doesn’t need to hit me,” Said the former heavyweight champion.

Considering Tyson's status as one of the best boxers ever if not the best and how scary he was in his prime this revelation might come as a surprise for many. Whether it was something he said jokingly or truth is not so determined yet.

Then he also mentioned if they ever fight and McGregor indeed steps on his feet the consequences will be a whole lot more serious. As there will be lawsuits and police involved.

“If he steps on my feet when we get out the ring it’s gonna be a problem. Then we’ll have some police involved. We’ll have the lawyer involved. It’s gonna be ugly,” he added.

Mike has been known for controversies and troubles throughout his fighting days. Although he has changed a lot in the last few years and now he barely gets into trouble.

McGregor has seen more than his fair share of trouble outside the octagon

And the recently retired Conor McGregor is a man who never fails to make headlines for his outside the octagon antiques. He might be one of the best fighters in the world but he always seems to get in trouble outside the octagon.

So any kind of potential match-up involving these two will be huge although it is highly unlikely for a real fight to ever materialize for the considerable age and size difference.

How would Mike Tyson fare against McGregor inside the octagon? Let us know your thoughts.