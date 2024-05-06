Mike Tyson's former rival Lennox Lewis shares words of wisdom with Jake Paul about facing 'Iron Mike'

Lennox Lewis believes at 57 years old, Mike Tyson is still a formidable opponent for Jake Paul.

Paul and Tyson are scheduled to duke it out in an eight-round boxing match on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While 'Iron Mike' used to be one of the most feared boxers on the planet in his heyday, many believe his age is going to catch up to him against 'The Problem Child'.

Lewis who has faced Tyson during his career, knows the indomitable spirit of 'Iron Mike'. When the pair met in 2002, 'The Lion' had to go toe to toe with Tyson for eight rounds before he could knock his opponent out.

Speaking to The Schmo, the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world shared a few words of wisdom with the social media star, saying:

"Mike Tyson is two-dimensional. He is going to come at you, trying to knock you out. You've got to try and stay away from him. Stay away from his power. I had seen him working out the other day, he throws some good combinations. [Paul has to] make sure that he is not in the way of those punches. Tyson is a real fighter... Tyson can throw a punch, he can take a punch. He is doing something that he is used to."

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul betting odds

While 'Iron Mike' once ruled the world of boxing, many believe that the once formidable knockout artist is going to have a hard time against his much younger opponent. The money lines for the fight also seem to reflect his sentiment.

According to the bookmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook, Jake Paul is a -170 favorite for his fight against the pugilistic legend (+130 underdog).

Per the current odds, a successful $100 bet on the 27-year-old will return a payout of $158.82, while the same wager, on Tyson will grant a more lucrative payout of $230.

Tyson had amassed a record of 50-6 during his dominant run in the sport, with wins against the likes of Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, and Frank Bruno among others.

In 1987, he became the youngest undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing when he completed his repertoire of all three major belts with a unanimous decision win over Tony Tucker.

Paul, on the other hand, has far less experience in the sport and is yet to face the level of competition Tyson had faced in his career. 'The Problem Child' holds an evolving boxing record of 9-1, with notable wins against former UFC stars including Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.