Mike Tyson's former rival predicts why 'Iron' can be "problematic" for Jake Paul despite age gap

Most people have written off Mike Tyson in his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul. One of the few who believes Tyson could still emerge victorious is fellow legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr., who faced 'Iron' in an exhibition match in 2020. During a recent interview, Jones outlined his thoughts.

Drawing from his own experience fighting Tyson, Jones highlighted that despite his advanced age, 'Iron' still carried his legendary punching power into the ring. He reasoned that anyone receiving such blows, even a foe significantly younger like Paul, would encounter issues.

"When I boxed him, he still punched like Mike Tyson. If he hits anybody square on the chin it's going to be problematic. I don't care who it is. I like Jake Paul, he's a good guy and he's doing good with his boxing stuff. I think it's a good promotional situation for him and Mike, they should do really good numbers especially having upgraded to a real fight."

Despite Jones' claims in his interview, it is worth noting that he was 51 when he faced Tyson and had accumulated a career's worth of head trauma from boxing. So, his verdict on Tyson's punching power in his old age may be inaccurate.

Though in his prime, Tyson's punching power was greatly feared, leading to a highlight reel of knockouts. However, the 30-year age gap between him and Paul has sparked concern from many in the combat sports world. Furthermore, by the time he and Paul finally clash, it will be a 31-year age gap, as Tyson will be 58.

Worse still, depending on the outcome of Tyson's electroencephalogram (EEG), which tests for brain disorders, and electrocardiogram (EKG), which tests for heart-related health issues, his boxing match with 'The Problem Child' could be downgraded to an exhibition bout.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will be the latter's first professional boxing match in nearly two decades

Mike Tyson retired back in 2005 after a sixth-round stoppage loss against Kevin McBride. It remains his last professional bout. However, by the time he faces Jake Paul, which will be on July 20, it will have been 19 years since he last fought under a professional rule-set.

Check out Mike Tyson's retirement bout against Kevin McBride:

His previous bout with Roy Jones Jr. on Nov. 28, 2020, was an exhibition match. Despite Tyson doing enough to far exceed everyone else's expectations and seeming like the bout's winner, it ended as a draw since the judges did not score exhibition bouts.