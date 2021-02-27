How many characters are in the Mike Tyson's Punch-Out video game?

'Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!!' had many colorful and vivid characters. The protagonist of the game, Lil Mac, faced a total of 14 opponents over the course of the game.

These opponents get tougher as Lil Mac advances through the game. Here's a list of characters and their roles in the video-game's 1987 NES version:

Glass Joe: First fight of the Minor Circuit. Von Kaiser: Second fight of the Minor Circuit. Piston Honda: Champion of the Minor Circuit. Don Flamenco: First Fight of the Major Circuit King Hippo: Opponent in the Major Circuit Great Tiger: Opponent in the Major Circuit Bald Bull: Champion of the Major Circuit Soda Popinski: Opponent in the World Circuit Mr. Sandman: Opponent in the World Circuit Super Macho Man: Champion of the World Circuit Mr. Dream: Boss

Most of the characters in 'Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! have unique qualities. King Hippo is an overweight fighter from Hippo Islands. Great Tiger is a character who hails from India and has the ability to teleport while Bald Bull's signature move is charging at Lil Mac with the capacity of a one-strike knockout.

However, these are not the characters that were introduced in the original version of the game. Punch-Out!! was released in 1983, and newer characters were introduced in versions. For example, Great Tiger, Soda Popinski, and Super Macho Man were introduced in the arcade sequel of the game called 'Super Punch-Out!!'

There were some characters that were only included in the arcade version of the game, such as Kid Quick and Pizza Pasta.

The game also features a character called Doc Lewis, who serves as Lil Mac's coach. Doc Lewis is a former heavyweight champion who gives Lil Mac advice and also teaches him the most powerful punch he knows.

Was Mike Tyson ever a character in Mike Tyson's Punch-Out?

Mike Tyson was originally the character that Lil Mac faces at the boss level in the original version of the game released in the USA. however, the license to use Mike Tyson as a character expired and Mr. Dream replaced Mike Tyson.

'Punch-Out!!' was originally released in December 1983 by Nintendo. The response the game got from both critics and the masses paved the way for various versions and spin-offs. A version of the game is also available on Wii.