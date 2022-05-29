Mike Tyson's punches have power like cement - Coach Rafael Cordeiro details how it's like to hold mitts for 'Iron'

Mike Tyson's boxing coach Rafael Cordeiro recently came out and talked about 'Iron's punching power. Cordeiro had a conversation with 'The Schmo' where he talked about his experience of holding mitts for the former boxing champion.

According to Cordeiro, Tyson is a special athlete whose movement and punching power are a rarity in the world of combat sports:

"Man, he [Mike Tyson] can come back. He's a different level of athlete. he trained really really hard every single day. The way he move, I never see before. I train a lot of guys, as you know, for a long long time but in my career, I never hold mitts for somebody that throw the punch the way he throw, the power he generate when he throw his punches is something like cement."

Speaking about the genesis of his relationship with Tyson, Cordeiro said that he was called up to work with 'Iron' for just one day. However, the two instantly clicked and began working together.

You can watch the full Rafael Cordeiro interview below:

Cordeiro is a respected figure in the world of MMA and has worked with several UFC champions over the years. He has trained legends including Anderson Silva, Mauricio Rua, Fabricio Werdum and Lyoto Machida. Currently, Cordeiro has fighters like Marvin Vettori, Kelvin Gastelum and Beneil Dariush training under him.

Rafael Cordeiro talks about the possibility of Mike Tyson's return to boxing

According to Rafael Cordeiro, we might not have seen the last of Mike Tyson inside the boxing ring. The coach believes it is possible that 'Iron' could return for a fight inside the squared circle:

"He's going to be ready to fight in the future, for sure... We have some names, some guys that he fought in the past. Let's see."

Tyson was last seen in action in November 2020 when he took on fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition boxing match. 'Iron' had trained with Cordeiro in preparation for the contest.

Come fight night, 'Iron' was clearly the better performer but the bout was scored a split draw by the three judges.

Since then, there have been constant rumors regarding Tyson's next appearance inside the squared circle. However, as of now, no official announcement has been made.

