Mike Tyson sends Floyd Mayweather an ice-cold warning ahead of reported exhibition boxing match: "I’ve been doing this for 30 years"

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will meet in an exhibition bout next spring, pitting two legends from different weight classes and generations against each other in a showdown that has stunned the fight world.The fight was announced by CSI Sports and immediately lit up discussion across the boxing community. Tyson, who turned 59 this year, admitted he was surprised Mayweather agreed to the contest.He even warned that stepping into the ring against him could be damaging to Mayweather’s health. Previewing the fight in an interview with TMZ Sports, Tyson said:&quot;I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this. It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it's signed and it's happening!&quot;Check out Mike Tyson's comments below:Tyson retired from professional boxing in 2005 with a record of 50-6 and two no-contests. He returned for a high-profile exhibition against Jake Paul last year on Netflix. He lost that fight on the scorecards, but his comeback showed his name still carries global drawing power.Mayweather, now 48, closed out his professional career in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record, defeating Conor McGregor in his final official bout. Since then, he has stayed active through exhibition matches against a variety of opponents.Mike Tyson claimed in the past that he would have liked to fight Floyd MayweatherMike Tyson, back in 2014, revealed that if he could have faced any fighter from any era, he would have chosen Floyd Mayweather. Tyson admitted he wished Mayweather had been in his weight class so the matchup could have happened.When asked to rate himself among the all-time heavyweights, Tyson refused to place himself above others and instead pointed to Muhammad Ali as the greatest ever. Speaking in an interview with Steve Farhood, Tyson said:&quot;Floyd Mayweather, I would have loved to [fight] him. I wish he were my weight. Roberto Duran, I always liked him... I know Ali's the greatest, and that's all I know. Anything after that doesn't really even matter. No one can be that great, no one!&quot;