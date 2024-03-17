Mike Tyson shares video offering support to Roberto Duran after fellow boxing legend’s hospitalization in Panama

With the news of former boxing champion Roberto Duran's hospitalization, Mike Tyson was among the many to send his best wishes.

Tyson sent the former four-division champion a quick message on social media with an Instagram reel. After saying he found out about Duran's status while at a promotional event that both boxers were intended to be present for, 'Iron Mike' wished the Panama native a 'quick recovery.'

Tyson said:

"Roberto Duran, this is Mike Tyson wishing you a real quick recovery. I'm here signing autographs and they told me you were supposed to be here and that you were sick. I love you and I wish you well, brother."

Duran, 72, was sent to the hospital on March 16 for what his family reported was a complete auriculoventricular blockage. Per Yale Medicine, the condition is a 'heart rhythm disorder' that causes a delayed heartbeat.

The recent incident is Duran's second health scare since 2020 when the former unified champion was hospitalized with COVID-19. After suffering from severe symptoms, Duran made a quick and full recovery from the disease that caused a global pandemic.

Tyson is currently scheduled to return to the ring on July 20 against influencer Jake Paul in the main event of the first live boxing event streamed on Netflix. The fight, though not confirmed to be a professional or exhibition bout, will be Tyson's first time in a boxing ring since 2020.

Mike Tyson's latest daily training camp video update

In preparation for his return fight against Jake Paul, Mike Tyson has kept fans' hopes up by posting daily clips from his training camp.

Titling each of his short videos, Tyson last posted on March 16, calling his fourth day of camp, 'Fire's in the house.'

Tyson's posts have caused mixed reactions from fans, with some now believing he has hope against the 27-year-old Paul but others still claiming the former heavyweight will show his age in the ring.

No other fight has been confirmed to be placed on the card at press time. Paul and Tyson will headline the event from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.