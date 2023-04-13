A recent edition of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson had a hilarious moment as the boxing legend spoke to Wiz Khalifa.

'Iron Mike' is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, but it's hard to tell these days. While the former champion is in great shape, he's not nearly as aggressive as he used to be. Tyson has mentioned many times that cannabis has been largely influential in that.

The former heavyweight titleholder is such a believer that he owns his own cannabis company. Tyson started the company nearly a decade ago and has even expanded outside the United States, to Canada and Europe.

He's also been known to partake, particularly on his podcast. During a recent edition of his Hotboxin' podcast with Wiz Khalifa, the former champion had a funny moment when he choked on weed.

Tyson was attempting to complete Khalifa's kush-up challenge, which was to take ten puffs without breathing. While the rapper was able to do it without a problem, the former boxer wasn't. Tyson was able to take about two puffs before quickly choking.

The moment got laughs from those in the room, with Tyson even joking:

"Oh god, help me!"

See Tyson and Wiz Khalifa do the kush-up challenge below:

Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson: 'Iron Mike' discusses Jake Paul fight

During an edition of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson and Wiz Khalifa, 'Iron Mike' discussed facing Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' just had his return booked against Nate Diaz for August, on DAZN pay-per-view. Nonetheless, Paul has been repeatedly linked to a possible bout with the former heavyweight champion for years.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. https://t.co/dlGQUf2EP0

For their part, both men have shown interest in the fight. In an interview last year with Jimmy Kimmel, Tyson again voiced his desire for a matchup with Paul. However, he noted that the bout would have to take place by the end of the year. Sadly, the bout never came to fruition.

During the recent edition of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the former champion was again asked about facing Jake Paul. There, he answered that for now, he's chilling, and has no intention of fighting again. Tyson stated:

"No way [I'm not going to fight Jake Paul]. I was just at the fights, when he was fighting in Saudi Arabia... I'm not fighting nobody. I'm just chilling with you."

See his comments in the full podcast below:

