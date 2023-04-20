Mikey Musumeci admits there are still submission holds he’s yet to try in his matches

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has a couple of tricks up his sleeve for future matches.

Musumeci has become one of the biggest superstars in submission grappling. Along with a wholesome personality, the 26-year-old has a combination of flexibility and creativity that makes him a dangerous opponent for anyone.

Ahead of his next match at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, ‘Darth Rigation’ participated in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, where a fan asked him:

“Best of luck Mikey! Will be rooting for you. What's a submission that you've always wanted to finish a match with, but have not yet had the chance to do?”

Musumeci responded by saying:

“Thank you so much! Hmmm good question, I have a few funky cool ones i still haven't done in competition that i would like to :)”

Mikey Musumeci to face Osamah Almarwai next

After defeating Gantumur Bayanduuren in January, Mikey Musumeci’s second world title defense will be against 2022 IBJJF No-Gi world champion Osamah Almarwai. ‘Osa’ is making his promotional debut and is looking to pull off an upset against Musumeci, who has three wins in ONE.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship matchup goes down on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first event in North America. Mikey Musumeci vs. Osamah Almarwai will be one of three world championship bouts taking place inside the sold-out 1st Bank Center in Colorado.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

