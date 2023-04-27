Mikey Musumeci believes the ball is in Adriano Moraes’ court in Demetrious Johnson trilogy

While he is busy preparing for his own match at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video next month, American submission grappling ace Mikey Musumeci is also following the goings-on with the other battles on the show.

One of them is the trilogy fight between ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson and former division king Adriano ‘Mikinho’ Moraes, which will be the headliner of ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States on May 5.

The event will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Mikey Musumeci shared his take on Johnson-Moraes III to the South China Morning Post, highlighting how the burden of proof now lies on the Brazilian former champion after he bowed and surrendered the world title in their second fight to Johnson.

Mikey Musumeci said:

“So I see ‘Mighty Mouse’ winning this match again. But again we’re gonna see how Adriano comes back from the last match. Because some people after they get knocked out or they lose a match, they come back mentally a little messed up from it. You know it could break somebody. But some people when they lose a match, they come back on another level, right?”

Check out the interview below:

Johnson became the ONE flyweight king by knocking out Moraes (flying knee) in the fourth round of their title showdown last August. It was payback for the American legend, who was KO’d himself by ‘Mikinho’ in their first encounter in April 2021.

They now settle the score in their highly anticipated rubber match at ONE Fight Night 10.

Mikey Musumeci, meanwhile, will also be involved in a title clash in ONE’s landmark U.S. show, defending his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against Osamah Almarwai of Yemen.

In Osamah Almarwai, the Italian-American world champion is up against a fellow decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, who is packing a lot of heat heading into his ONE Championship debut.

