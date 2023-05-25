Mikey Musumeci believes he has a “good shot” against ONE’s stacked strawweight MMA division

Mikey Musumeci likes his chances of competing in ONE Championship’s strawweight division should he make the move from submission grappling to mixed martial arts.

In just over a year, Mikey Musumeci has established himself as one of, if not the greatest submission grappling in the world today. His unparalleled strength and IQ inside the cage have led him to four-straight wins and 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

At ONE Fight Night 10, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ delivered another show-stealing performance, dominating IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai en route to another successful world title defense.

With Musumeci dispatching every opponent in the world of grappling, many, including Musumeci himself, have wondered how he would fair in mixed martial arts.

Perhaps one day we will find out, but according to the man himself, he would have little trouble making the transition given his incredible strength as a 125-pounder.

“If I did MMA, I would be in the 125-pound division. I think I’m really physically strong for that weight class, so I think that – if I learn stand-up from these best guys – I would have a really good shot,” Musumeci told ONE Championship.

While he’s not quite ready to make the leap yet, Mikey Musumeci could find himself standing across from one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time if things go his way.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has long dreamed of a submission superfight with reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson. With ‘Mighty Mouse’ coming out on top in his own ONE Fight Night 10 matchup, the way is paved for the two combat sports stars to meet in a champion vs. champion showdown.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

