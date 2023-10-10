Mikey Musumeci ‘can barely walk’ after two-hour Muay Thai sessions: “It’s a very tough thing”

Mikey Musumeci has enjoyed quite an eventful time in Bangkok, Thailand, doing two things he loves the most apart from Brazilian jiu-jitsu – eating and training Muay Thai.

Though the former nearly threatened his chances of a return to the global stage of ONE Championship for his openweight submission grappling contest versus Shinya Aoki, the New Jersey native looked in cruise control from start to finish as he trapped the Japanese veteran with his own maneuver, an Aoki Lock, at the 6:55 mark of their single-round affair.

But while he was busy shifting into gear on the canvas to get himself ready for ‘Tobikan Judan’ at ONE Fight Night 15 last Friday, October 6, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion was working on his stand-up weapons alongside some of the best Muay Thai athletes who ply their trade under the promotional banner.

Mikey Musumeci had this to say on his hectic yet eventful time inside the Thai capital city following his sixth straight win at the Singapore-based promotion.

He said:

“There would be pads every night. I was training three hours a day for jiu-jitsu and at night, two hours Muay Thai. I can barely walk after that session. You know it's a very tough thing. But it made me physically on another level.”

Watch the full interview here:

While there were some doubts over his level of fitness heading into the contest after a brief food poisoning saga, the 27-year-old quashed those uncertainties with another performance that many have come to expect from ‘Darth Rigatoni'.

Still, it is hard to fathom how he can handle not one but two disciplines while fighting to full fitness after being hospitalized in the lead-up to his fight at ONE Fight Night 15.

