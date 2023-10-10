Mikey Musumeci to visit Rodtang's home to upgrade striking tools: “He’s gonna teach me”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Mikey Musumeci continued his dominant win streak on the global stage of the promotion.

Securing his third consecutive submission finish, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ took out a legend of the game in Shinya Aoki with his own move, the Aoki lock.

When it comes to what makes Musumeci special, the answer isn’t just raw talent.

The 27-year-old has accomplished incredible things in his career thanks to his dedication to training that he has been instilled in him from a young age.

Nobody trains for as long as Musumeci and no one lives the kind of obsessed life that he leads. In turn, that allows him to stay multiple steps ahead of his opponent at all times.

That being said, there is another path that has started to turn the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion’s head more and more over time.

Having trained in Muay Thai briefly when he was younger, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is keen to lace the gloves back up to start implementing the factors that have made him so successful in grappling in a new pursuit.

Following his victory on October 6, Mikey Musumeci spoke about his plans to ramp up his Muay Thai training during his post-event interview.

With a friendship already struck up between them, Musumeci revealed that he intends to go to the home of Rodtang Jitmuangnon to learn from one of the very best:

“I'm gonna go spend time now with Rodtang, we’re going to Southern Thailand. We’re going to his house there. He's gonna teach me and help me so I have the best Muay Thai person in the world, teaching me Muay Thai. I like the art.”

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to watch back in full via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.