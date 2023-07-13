Mikey Musumeci confident likely grappling contest against Demetrious Johnson ‘would make jiu-jitsu explode’

As one of the top submission grapplers in the world today, Mikey Musumeci is right at the forefront of the sport.

One of two submission grappling world champions under the ONE Championship banner, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has proven each time that he steps inside the Circle that he is deserving of his status.

Defending his flyweight title on two occasions, the champ showed his class in both contests, putting on dominant displays that left no doubt about who the world champion is.

Though he has looked impressive in both title defenses, fans have been excited to see Mikey Musumeci test himself in some new and different ways.

Long suggesting that he wants to try his hand at MMA in the future, another potential dream contest for him is a potential grappling match with one of the greatest martial artists, Demetrious Johnson.

Johnson is one of the best grapplers in the all-encompassing sport, after all. With both men competing at the same weight class, this dream match-up could be easily put together.

Looking to showcase his skills against a man that many consider to be the greatest of all time, Mikey Musumeci thinks that the contest would be monumental for the submission grappling discipline.

Whilst in attendance for ONE Fight Night 12, where he will corner his sister Tammi in her grappling contest, the champ said in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I think that [submission grappling fight against Demetrious Johnson] would make jiu-jitsu explode with that match.” [2:40 onwards]

Watch the full interview below:

